Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and police recovered Yaba tablets worth Rs 3.5 crore and cash worth more than Rs 2 lakh in a vehicle parked in a house at Sobhapur village at Tripura.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, acting upon specific intelligence regarding the presence of a huge quantity of narcotics items (Yaba tablets) in a car parked inside the house of one Idrish Mia from Sobhapur village in Tripura's Sepahijala, the BSF conducted a special joint operation along with Sonamura Police Station in Sepahijala.

On arrival at the location, the team proceeded with a thorough search of the vehicle, leading to the recovery of 70,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 3.5 crore.

Additionally, Indian currency amounting to Rs 2,23,800 (comprising denominations of 500x330, 200x197, and 100x194) was seized, along with the vehicle valued at Rs 8,00,000 resulting in a total seizure amounting to Rs 3,60,23,800. However, no one could be apprehended as they managed to escape before the arrival of the team.

The seized items have been handed over to the police. Subsequently, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered by Sonamura Police Station against the owner of the residence where the contraband was found.

Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

