Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) The Border Security Force has seized 36 birds which were being smuggled to Bangladesh from West Bengal's Nadia district, an official said on Wednesday.

BSF troopers during patrolling of the Indo-Bangla border at Boranberia outpost in Nadia district on Tuesday night seized 36 birds (30 parrots and 6 pigeons) which were being smuggled to the neighbouring country by smugglers, the official said.

The market price of the seized birds is around Rs 49,600.

"The smugglers fled towards Bangladesh taking advantage of the dark and marshy ground. We seized those birds. The seized birds have been handed over to Ranaghat, Forest Office," the official said.

