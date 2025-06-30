Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 30 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a country-made firearm and a packet of heroin in two separate operations along the Punjab border, an official statement said.

In the first incident, personnel on patrol recovered one rusty, country-made arm with a live round in its chamber from a field ahead of the border fence near Salach village in Gurdaspur district during the morning hours.

Earlier, a search operation last evening near Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar district yielded a partially damaged packet of suspected heroin weighing 203 grams.

Officials credited precise intelligence and swift BSF action for thwarting additional cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling attempts.

On June 27, acting on credible information by the BSF intelligence wing, the BSF troops in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotic Task Force, Amritsar and the Punjab Police apprehended 5 individuals and seized a heroin packet in two separate operations.

According to an official release, on Thursday, June 26, based on specific information about a narcotics delivery by local miscreants near Khasa, a joint team of BSF and ANTF, Amritsar, deployed a surveillance team near the suspected area.

"As the team observed the exchange of a suspicious packet between a motorcycle rider and an individual in a car, it acted swiftly and apprehended 2 suspected smugglers and seized 1 packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 313 Grams). Additionally, two mobile phones, 1 motorcycle and 1 car were seized from their possession," said the release.

According to the release, the suspects were residents of Shahura and Jandiala Guru, Amritsar.

The apprehended individuals and recovered items were handed over to ANTF, Amritsar, for further investigation and legal action.

Meanwhile, in another coordinated intelligence-based operation on Thursday evening, a joint team of the BSF and Punjab Police apprehended one proclaimed offender along with two other associates near Ajnala Mandi, District Amritsar Rural.

The apprehended individuals were identified as residents of the villages of Karailyan, Malikpur, and Raipur, respectively, in Amritsar. They have been handed over to PS Ajnala for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The release stated that the swift and flawlessly coordinated action by the BSF, Punjab Police, and ANTF, Amritsar, highlights the resolution of the security forces in decimating any nefarious plans by criminal elements to spread lawlessness in the state of Punjab. (ANI)

