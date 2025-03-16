Agartala, Mar 16 (PTI) More than 180 secondhand mobile phones worth over Rs 42 lakh were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) from along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura during an anti-smuggling operation on Sunday, officials said.

The cache was seized by a "special ambush party" after it noticed suspicious movement of five-six miscreants along the border in the Matinagar area of Sonamura in Sepahijala district, a BSF spokesperson said.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Shocker: Man Consumes Poison Hours After Girlfriend Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh Over His Refusal To Marry Her, Critical.

On being challenged by the BSF troops, the miscreants fled away towards their respective sides, the spokesperson said.

A search of the area led to the recovery of 187 used mobile phones of various brands worth Rs 42,10,400, he said.

Also Read | Anti-Drug Crackdown: Karnataka Police Seize 37.87 Kg of MDMA Worth INR 75 Crore in Mangaluru; 2 South African Women Held.

The mobile phones were handed over to the Customs authorities, as per the spokesperson.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)