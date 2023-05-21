Amritsar, May 21 (PTI) The Border Security Force shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Punjab's Amritsar, said a BSF statement on Sunday.

BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of the drone on Saturday night and intercepted the unmanned aerial vehicle by firing at it.

Later, during a search of the area, a drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing three packets of narcotics (3.3 kg heroin) was recovered from a field in Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar.

Luminous strips were also found attached with the consignment, said the BSF.

