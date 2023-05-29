Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 28 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in Punjab's Amritsar sector, informed officials on Sunday.

The BSF troops have recovered the drone and tied narcotics.

Also Read | Tripura: BSF Seizes 86 Myanmar Breed Cattle in Shiblong; Arrested 18 Indians.

"A Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace has been intercepted & brought down by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector", BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar on Detention of Wrestlers: Delhi Police Action Against Olympians Painful, Says NCP Chief.

Earlier in April this year, the BSF intercepted a drone infiltrating from the Pakistan side by opening fire at it.

"A rogue drone entering from the Pak side was intercepted with firing by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector. On being fired, the drone returned back to Pak side", BSF said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)