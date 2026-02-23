Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 23 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel released the Gujarati biography "Vishwaguru Srila Prabhupada" in Gandhinagar, which is based on the inspiring life of the Founder-Acharya of ISKCON, Acharya Srila Prabhupada, who carried Indian spirituality and Vedic wisdom to the global stage.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the book highlights the extraordinary struggles and global spiritual journey of India's 'Spiritual guide,' Srila Prabhupada showcases his invaluable contribution to the spread of Indian culture and Vedic wisdom across the globe.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Bank Employee Dies by Suicide Over Fear of Rabies Infection Days After Being Attacked by Stray Dog in Kalyan.

While congratulating on the occasion of the book release, the Chief Minister stated that the journey of Srila Prabhupada was marked by immense struggles, yet his unwavering devotion to Lord Krishna led him to extraordinary success. He added that when an ordinary person feels defeated by hardships, the steadfast faith inspired by the message of the Bhagavad Gita illuminates the true path forward.

The Chief Minister further said that on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured him by releasing a commemorative coin and a postal stamp and paid tribute.

Also Read | CTET Answer Key 2026: CBSE Likely To Release Provisional Answer Key of Central Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

Congratulating the author of the book, the Chief Minister stated that by presenting the life story of Srila Prabhupada in Gujarati, she has undertaken a monumental task of making his profound and influential thoughts accessible to the people of the state.

Highlighting the message of the Bhagavad Gita, the Chief Minister said its timeless wisdom guides an ideal life. He emphasised that unrighteousness is bound to perish and that patience and inner peace are essential, adding that by imbibing the ideals of Ram and the divine assurances of Krishna, the path to Moksha (salvation) becomes attainable.

He stated that the efforts of ISKCON in guiding people from material pursuits toward spirituality are truly remarkable. The spirit with which devotees from across the world renounce worldly comforts to immerse themselves in Krishna devotion reflects their extraordinary commitment. He added that this book will serve as a blessing for every generation, especially the youth of Gujarat. While concluding, CM lauded the rare and inspiring personality of Srila Prabhupada and his unparalleled contribution to spreading devotion for Lord Krishna.

Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, Co-Mentor and the Vice Chairman of the Global Hare Krishna Movement, while reflecting on the life of Srila Prabhupada, stated that at the age of 70, he sailed to America on a cargo ship with just 40 rupees and went on to spread the Hare Krishna mantra across the world. Despite suffering two heart attacks during the arduous sea voyage, he remained steadfast in carrying out his Guru's instructions. Owing to his tireless efforts, more than 108 Krishna temples have been established globally.

On this occasion, he recalled the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the collaborative efforts during the 'Seva Yagya' initiative with The Akshaya Patra Foundation. He mentioned that in 2007, PM Modi, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, invited the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve in the state. He inaugurated the first Akshaya Patra kitchen in a modest shed in Gandhinagar and formally commenced the service by personally serving meals to children.

Earlier today, the Akshaya Patra Foundation provided nutritious meals daily to 5 lakh children across five locations in Gujarat, while the number has reached 23.5 lakh children nationwide. He expressed confidence that this book will help the people of Gujarat better understand the life of struggle and devotion of Srila Prabhupada and draw inspiration from his spiritual path.

The author of the book, Dr Usha Upadhyay, stated that the life of Srila Prabhupada stands as a living example of unparalleled courage, patience, and boundless compassion for humanity. At the age of 69, he sowed the seeds of Krishna devotion in the materialistic culture of the West, the release said.

She noted that he did not merely preach religion, but nurtured an ethical and value-based society by instilling Vedic principles among youth struggling with addiction. Establishing 108 temples worldwide and making the 'Hare Krishna' Maha-mantra resonate even in challenging regions such as Russia and Africa, she said, is an extraordinary and almost incredible achievement.

She further stated that Srila Prabhupada not only imparted spiritual wisdom but also demonstrated the true religion of humanity by serving the hungry through initiatives such as The Akshaya Patra Foundation. She added that at a time when India is progressing toward becoming a 'Vishwaguru' under the leadership of PM Modi, Srila Prabhupada Ji had already established the glory of India's Sanatana culture across the world decades ago as a true 'Spiritual Ambassador.'

As per the release, at the book release ceremony organised by Hare Krishna Movement, Ahmedabad, Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja, Chief Secretary MK Das, President of ISKCON Hare Krishna Temple Ahmedabad, Jaganmohan Krishna Dasa, prominent literary figure Bhagyesh Jha, along with scholars and other dignitaries, were present in large numbers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)