New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): In a first, the Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women marching and brass band contingents will participate in this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

An Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers will lead a total of 144 women BSF constables marching down Kartavya Path on January 26 when India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, as the Chief Guest.

The BSF calls it a 'Mahila Foot Contingent,' whose all participants belong to almost every state in the country. Of the total participants, a maximum of 27 belong to West Bengal, 10 each from Jammu and Kashmir as well as Punjab, 12 from the North East, and others from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and other states.

Besides the marching contingent, a 72-member brass band contingent along with a bandmaster and two assistant band masters will also be participating in the parade for the first time.

BSF's women marching contingents are among those Central Armed Police Forces that are set to send their women contingents to march on Kartavya Path on this Republic Day.

The Ministry of Defence had last year asked all the forces, state governments, and departments participating in the Republic Day parade to have women participants in their contingents, bands, and tableaux.

Speaking to ANI about the participation of the women contingent, BSF's 25th Battalion Commandant Kamal Kumar said the objective of the Government of India is to ensure the maximum participation of women during the Republic Day parade.

"BSF's women foot march as well as brass band contingents are being prepared to participate for the first time in this year's Republic Day parade. If we talk about their strength, the women's foot contingent is 144. The contingent will be led by an Assistant Commandant level officer accompanied by two platoon commandoes," Kumar said.

"There are 75 members in our brass band contingent in which there will be one bandmaster and two platoon commanders. The total number of musical instrument contingents is 72," added the officer.

He additionally mentioned that every state in India is represented by women in our contingent. "There are members from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, western state, and the northern states, almost from all the states," he said.

One of the participants from the BSF's marching contingent, namely Anita, told ANI, "Till now, only the male contingent used to participate in the Republic Day parade. Now, a women's contingent is also going to march on the Republic Day parade this year."

"We are very proud to think that we are going to create history for the force. This is a very good opportunity for us," she said.

The BSF's marching contingent has a unique distinction of participating in every Republic Day parade, and it has been adjudged the best marching contingent three times in 1997, 2012, and 2016.

BSF's marching contingent and its camel contingent have jointly participated in the Republic Day parade since 1976. The force's women bike riding contingent has also participated in the Republic Day parade in 2019 and 2022. (ANI)

