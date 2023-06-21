Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati held a meeting with all divisional and district-level senior officials to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday.

The meeting kicked off at 10:30 am today at the BSP party office in Lucknow. BSP chief Mayawati was seen giving guidelines on the upcoming strategy ahead of the 2024 polls.

Meanwhile, BSP's former ally Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav explained on Wednesday that 'PDA' is the name of the unity born out of shared consciousness and feeling against the exploitation and oppression of those who are "pichre" (meaning backward), Dalit and "alpashankhak" (meaning minority).

"PDA is basically the name of that unity born out of consciousness and common feeling against the exploitation, oppression and neglect of 'backward, dalit and minority'," a rough translation of his tweet in Hindi read.

In this fight, people from every class are involved who stand for humanity, Akhilesh said adding that he is against injustice. He requested everyone involved in this fight to rise above party politics and join him in this mission.

"...all those people of every class are also involved, who are on the basis of humanity. I am against any kind of injustice. Everyone should rise above party politics and join it," he added in his tweet.

In another development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of top Opposition leaders in Patna on Friday in an attempt to stitch a grand alliance against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. (ANI)

