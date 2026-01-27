Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 27 (ANI): Srinagar Airport on Tuesday issued a statement for several flight cancellations in view of the unfavourable weather conditions and prevailing operational constraints. Among them, 6 Indigo, 2 Air Akasa, and 3 Air India Express flights have been cancelled till 9 AM.

The official X account of Srinagar Airport wrote, "Due to prevailing adverse weather conditions at Srinagar Airport, additional flights have been cancelled for today. The updated list of cancelled flights is attached. Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements."

Earlier today, they had informed of expected flight delays due to snow accumulation on airside pavements, advising passengers to continue communicating with their airlines.

"Due to continuous light snowfall since early hours, snow accumulation has been observed on airside pavements. BRO teams are actively engaged in snow clearance to make the operational areas fit for flight operations. Owing to adverse en-route weather and prevailing conditions, flight delays may be expected. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updates.", the X post read.

IndiGo Airlines also issued a travel advisory early morning, stating that snowfall may affect flight operations.

"Ongoing snowfall in #Srinagar may impact flight operations. If you or your loved ones are travelling, please check your flight status here: https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html. In case of cancellations, you may explore alternate options or claim a refund by visiting: https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html.", the airline shared on X.

"We assure you that our airport teams are present to provide the best possible assistance and support to all customers. Weather-related impacts are beyond our control, and we regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding.", the post continued.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several areas in the Jammu region are experiencing snowfall and rain on Tuesday, with Srinagar receiving "slight continuous snowflakes."

The IMD issued a weather warning of isolated thunderstorm activity with lightning, hail, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Jammu & Kashmir today.

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Rajouri district, witnessed heavy snowfall this season, with the Kotranka-Budhal belt in the Pir Panjal range receiving significant snowfall, turning the region into a major tourist attraction. Local residents said that such heavy snowfall has not been seen in nearly 25 years.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma said that due to western disturbances, heavy snowfall has occurred in the Pir Panjal range, with maximum snowfall recorded in the Thanamandi and Kotranka sub-divisions. "During my visit to Thanamandi, basic facilities and essential services were reviewed, and their restoration was checked. Electricity restoration at Kotranka will be completed by tonight. Vehicular movement will be within 1-2 hours. Continuous work on road traffic management is underway from early morning," he said, adding that efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted rations, water, electricity, medical care and emergency services. (ANI)

