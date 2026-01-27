Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 27 (ANI): Eight flights to and from Srinagar were cancelled by IndiGo and Akasa Air on Tuesday morning till 8 AM due to snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Srinagar Airport said, "In view of adverse weather conditions at Srinagar Airport and prevailing operational constraints, airlines have cancelled certain flights for today as per the attached list. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements."

Among those cancelled flights were six flights of IndiGo Airlines, while two were of Akasa Air. Both airlines had issued travel advisories through their respective social media platforms.

"#TravelUpdate: Due to severe weather conditions in Srinagar and Delhi, certain flights across our network have been impacted. We realize that this may inconvenience your travel plans and seek your patience and understanding. While this situation is completely beyond our control, please rest assured that our teams are always ready to assist you. Please check the flight status http://bit.ly/qpfltsts before commencing your travel to the airport," Akasa Air wrote on X.

While IndiGo said, "Ongoing snowfall in #Srinagar may impact flight operations. If you or your loved ones are travelling, please check your flight status here: https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html. In case of cancellations, you may explore alternate options or claim a refund by visiting: https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html. We assure you that our airport teams are present to provide the best possible assistance and support to all customers. Weather-related impacts are beyond our control, and we regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding."

Amid the continuous snowfall, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Sunday, reviewed the situation of damage caused in Ramban. Abdullah mentioned that the entire union territory had been waiting for the snowfall, which had caused trouble; however, he stated that his administration would address the challenges.

The Chief Minister also informed that snow clearance on highways is progressing rapidly. "I had stopped just to assess the situation. We were waiting for this snow. The snow has caused us a bit of trouble, but we'll manage to deal with this trouble. The work to clear the snow from the road is progressing rapidly," Omar Abdullah told reporters.

Meanwhile, several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Rajouri district, witnessed heavy snowfall this season, with the Kotranka-Budhal belt in the Pir Panjal range receiving significant snowfall, turning the region into a major attraction for tourists. Residents said that such heavy snowfall has not been seen in nearly 25 years.

The Restoration work is underway on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and other key roads, which remained closed for the third consecutive day on Sunday following snowfall, officials said. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded at Jakhani in Udhampur on Saturday, an official said. (ANI)

