Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said that the BSP does not release election manifestos, as the party believes in action and not just in making statements.

"Our party believes in demonstrating actions rather than just making statements. That's why we never issue election manifestos. The strongest evidence of this approach lies in our track record in Uttar Pradesh, where we formed the government four times without releasing any election manifesto. We worked for the welfare of the extremely poor, marginalised, and Dalit communities in Uttar Pradesh without relying on mere promises," she said at a public rally in Nagpur.

She urged people to vote for her party and not be swayed by the BJP's persuasive tactics. She added, "Just as we formed a government in Uttar Pradesh without issuing election manifestos, we will work similarly if we come to power at the national level."

"As the opposition parties release their election manifestos, especially those by the BJP, it is crucial for you to distance yourself from their persuasive tactics. In the interest of the nation and the state, you should cast your vote for our party, the BSP, rather than giving it to the BJP, Congress, or any other ruling or opposition party. Just as we formed a government in Uttar Pradesh without issuing election manifestos, we will work similarly if we come to power at the national level," she said.

She also urged voters in Maharashtra to help BSP candidates win the election.

"In Maharashtra and across the entire country, let's press the button with the elephant symbol, the emblem of BR Ambedkar's ideology, and lead our candidates to victory," she said.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 seats it contested in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats. (ANI)

