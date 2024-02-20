Budaun (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) BJP MP from Budaun, Sanghamitra Maurya, on Tuesday attacked Samajwadi Party after it declared Shivpal Yadav as its candidate from the seat saying that former SP MP Dharmendra Yadav ran away from here due to the hard work of the BJP workers and office-bearers.

In a statement, Sanghamitra Maurya said, "Former MP from Budaun, Dharmendra Yadav, ran away from the (electoral) field (in Budaun) due to the tireless efforts of the BJP office-bearers, party workers and MLAs. The former MP has been saved from making a hat-trick of defeats in five years.

"But wherever he contests elections from, we (BJP) workers will unite to make a hat-trick of losses for the former MP," she said.

"Now 'chacha' (SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav) has come (to contest from Budaun). In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 'chacha' lost to the BJP candidate in Firozabad by over 4.03 lakh votes.

"All the party workers of Budaun Lok Sabha constituency will increase the margin of defeat for 'chacha'. The public has blessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'abki baar 400 paar', and lotus will once again bloom in Budaun," she said.

Dharmendra Yadav has represented Budaun twice in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2019.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sanghamitra Maurya, daughter of former SP office-bearer Swami Prasad Maurya, had defeated Dharmendra Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday declared its third list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, fielding national general secretary Shivpal Yadav from Budaun parliamentary constituency.

Shivpal Yadav is a six-time MLA from the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency in Etawah district.

Earlier, in its first list, the party had fielded Dharmendra Yadav, the son of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother Abhay Ram Yadav, from Budaun.

The other candidates on the (third) list are Surendra Singh Patel from Varanasi, Iqra Hasan from Kairana, Praveen Singh Aron from Bareilly and Ajendra Singh Rajput from Hamirpur.

With this list, the Samajwadi Party has so far declared the names of 31 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in UP.

Dharmendra Yadav has been made the in-charge of Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat as well as the Kannauj parliamentary constituency, SP spokesperson Rajpal Kashyap said.

