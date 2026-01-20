A towering replica of a birthday card, purportedly from US President Donald Trump to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been erected on the National Mall, drawing significant public attention. The 10-foot-tall, 12-foot-wide installation, placed overnight on Sunday, January 19, 2026, by the anonymous activist group "The Secret Handshake," coincides with what would have been Epstein's birthday on January 20. The art piece, located across from the US Capitol, features a controversial message and sketch that Trump has consistently denied authoring.

The colossal card is positioned on 3rd Street Northwest, between Madison Drive and Jefferson Drive, and is permitted to remain on display until Friday, January 23, 2026. One side of the replica boldly states, "Happy birthday to a 'terrific guy!'" The interior recreates a message and a crude drawing of a torso, allegedly sent by Trump to Epstein in 2003 for his 50th birthday. This alleged correspondence, which includes lines such as "We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," and "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret," was released by House Democrats in September 2025. Donald Trump Shares AI Video Showing Him Wearing King's Crown and Dropping ‘Poop Bombs’ on Harry Sisson During Protest.

Massive Trump-Epstein Birthday Card Installed on National Mall in Washington DC

Turns out you can sign a giant version of Trump’s birthday card to Epstein in Washington today! Here is what some people have written: https://t.co/uqjOHnYWSD pic.twitter.com/CO42CujTFd — grizzy (@Furbeti) January 19, 2026

Accompanying the card is a sculptural element resembling stacked, redacted files, labeled "The Files," from which hundreds of paper strips overflow. A box of markers invites visitors to "sign the card with their own personal message to the administration," encouraging public interaction and commentary.

All About 'The Secret Handshake'

"The Secret Handshake" is known for its provocative public art installations on the National Mall, often targeting political figures and events. The group previously gained notoriety for a statue depicting Trump and Epstein holding hands and skipping, which first appeared in September 2025. That earlier installation faced removal by US Park Police due to alleged permit violations, only to reappear later.

The current installation arrives amidst ongoing public and political pressure for the full release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Despite the "Epstein Files Transparency Act" mandating the disclosure of all investigative files by December 19, 2025, the Justice Department has reportedly released only a fraction of the millions of documents under review. Kid Rock’s Epic White House Replica in Nashville Video: MAGA Musician’s ‘Mini White House’ With Golden Urinal, Private Church and Over-the-Top Features Go Viral (Watch).

Donald Trump's Denial

Donald Trump has vehemently denied the authenticity of the birthday note and drawing, labeling it "false, malicious, and defamatory." He has also initiated a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the alleged card in July 2025.

In response to the latest installation, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson criticized the artwork, stating, "Kudos to these Trump Deranged Liberals for constantly inventing new ways to light Democrat donor money on fire by spreading fake news." She further questioned when similar installations would appear for Democrats with alleged connections to Epstein.

The presence of the massive birthday card replica on the National Mall serves as a stark visual commentary, reigniting discussions about the past associations of prominent figures with Jeffrey Epstein and the broader issues of accountability and transparency surrounding the Epstein files.

