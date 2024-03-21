Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): The second accused in the double murder case of two children in Budaun has been arrested, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Thursday.

Days after two minor children were hacked to death at their home allegedly by one Sajid a barber in Baba colony in the western UP district, his brother Javed, also an accused and who was absconding was arrested on March 20 night in Bareilly.

In a video sourced to police, Javed said, "...I ran straight to Delhi and from there I have to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have received phone calls from people about what my brother did..."

"As there was a big crowd in Budaun, I went to Delhi. Now I have come to Bareilly to surrender because I have many call recordings in which I was told that my brother had committed murder. I don't know why he has done this as we had a good relationship with that family" Javed is heard saying in the video.

Locals caught him at the satellite bus stand and handed him over to the police last night.

Budaun Senior Superintendant of Police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi said, "The second accused, Javed - who is the brother of accused Sajid, has been arrested by the District Police...He surrendered in Bareilly, his video is viral...After talking to the officers, our team is bringing him back. Further action will be taken after questioning him."

Bareilly Inspector General Rakesh Kumar had earlier said that Sajid was killed in retaliatory fire in a police encounter on March 20 when he was attempting to escape. Meanwhile, Javed had switched off his mobile and had fled to Delhi.

An FIR was registered against two persons Sajid and Javed on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased children's father at the Civil Lines Police station.

Earlier today, the mother of the two deceased children said that enquiry should be conducted in front of her so that she could know why the accused had killed her children.

"I want Javed. The inquiry should be conducted in front of us. Just as my child was tortured and killed, in the same way, he will also be tortured. He (Sajid) came to our house at 06:30 pm and he immediately went to the terrace with a child. He just asked me for money. My child was playing on the first floor, and seeing another child he also went to the terrace with him. We never talked to him. I just want to ask why he did this or if someone made him do it," she told ANI.

She also added that the accused made a false excuse that his wife was pregnant.

The father of the deceased children told ANI that they never had any doubts about the behaviour of the accused.

"We used to go to his shop, so neither his behaviour was wrong nor ours. We would like him to be caught and interrogated. Justice will be served only when it is known who made him do this," he said.

SSP Budaun Alok Priyadarshi said, "The accused Sajid entered the house yesterday at around 7:30 pm and went to the terrace where the children were playing. He attacked the two children and murdered them. He then came down where the crowd tried to hold him back but he escaped. Police teams swung into action when they got to know that the accused had escaped.

The accused fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The murder weapon and the revolver have been recovered. In the FIR, the family of the deceased children has also named the brother, Javed of the accused. Teams are working to find him and he will be arrested soon. According to the family, the accused had demanded Rs 5,000 from the father of the deceased children," the SSP said. (ANI)

