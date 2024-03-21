Badaun, March 21: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Javed, the second accused in the Budaun double murder case, from Bareilly on Thursday. Javed was on the run after the murder of two children on Tuesday evening. His brother and the main accused Sajid was gunned down in a police encounter within two hours of the incident.

Javed was arrested on Thursday, said IG Bareilly range R K Singh. In a video after his arrest, he is heard saying, "I ran straight to Delhi after the incident and from there I have to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have received phone calls from people about what my brother did." Budaun Double Murder Case: Second Accused Arrested by UP Police, Video of Him Claiming Innocence Surfaces.

Video of Second Accused Claiming Innocence Surfaces

#WATCH | Budaun Double Murder Case | Second accused in the matter, Javed arrested by Police from Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) last night. In a video, sourced to Police, he is heard saying, "...I ran straight to Delhi and from there I have to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have… pic.twitter.com/zIPcXZ0bwy — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

He claimed that he had no idea why his brother committed the crime. He said he fled because he feared for his own life. Javed is now being brought to Budaun for further interrogation.

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, allegedly attacked three brothers – Ayush (12), Honey (8), and Piyush (10), with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Piyush was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds. Budaun Double Murder Case: Mother of Accused Killed in Encounter Justifies Police Action, Says 'Galat Karoge To Aisa Hi Hoga Anjam' (Watch Video).

BJP MP from Budaun, Sanghamitra Maurya, visited the victims’ houses and assured them of her full support. "I condemn the murder of the two minor boys,” she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2024 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).