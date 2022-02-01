Srinagar, Feb 1 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Tuesday termed the Union Budget 2022-23 as a real boost for the union territory's economy.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the budget has allocated Rs 35,581 crore for J-K, which is highly appreciable.

He said out of Rs 35,581 crore, Rs 33,923 crore has been allocated to meet the revenue deficit.

Thakur said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has kept special provisions in the budget for J-K which reflects her vision and mission besides a commitment towards taking the UT and the entire country to the new heights of development and prosperity.

“The slew of measures for farmers in the Union budget deserve applause while as rolling of e-passports is also a significant step,” he said.

The BJP leader also hailed the allocation of Rs 273 crore for rehabilitation and cleaning of Dal and Nigeen lakes in Srinagar and Rs 476 crore for 624 MW Kiru power project.

Thakur said the budget presented by the union minister is pro-poor, pro-people and pro-all communities and segments of the country.

