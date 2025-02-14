New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has hailed the Union Budget 2025-26 as a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forward-looking vision for India.

Describing it as a roadmap for a technologically advanced and self-reliant nation, the Minister underscored its role in shaping the country's future. He made these remarks while addressing a press conference at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Science & Technology said in an official statement.

Jitendra Singh commended the Budget's groundbreaking initiatives, particularly its focus on technological innovation and energy independence. He highlighted the historic decision to allow private sector participation in the nuclear industry, calling it a game-changer for India's energy sector. He noted that these measures would not only help achieve energy self-sufficiency but also propel India toward global leadership in advanced nuclear technology by 2047.

Jitendra Singh emphasized the government's commitment to establishing nuclear power as a cornerstone of India's energy strategy. The introduction of the "Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat" outlines a comprehensive plan to enhance domestic nuclear capabilities, foster private sector participation, and deploy advanced nuclear technologies. A significant allocation of Rs 20,000 crore has been earmarked for research and development in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), with a target to operationalize at least five indigenously designed SMRs by 2033. This initiative aligns with India's ambitious goal of achieving a 100 GW nuclear power capacity by 2047, a critical step toward reducing carbon emissions and ensuring sustainable energy, the release added.

Reflecting on the success of opening the space sector to private players, Jitendra Singh expressed confidence that similar reforms in the nuclear sector will accelerate growth and innovation. He noted that for decades, the nuclear industry operated under stringent regulations, but recent policy shifts aim to foster greater openness and collaboration, aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

