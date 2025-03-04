Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Tuesday said the upcoming state budget will be growth-oriented, with a special focus on agriculture, education, health, sports, infrastructure and women empowerment.

He emphasised the budget will lay a strong foundation for the state's progress and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047.

Saini presided over a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of various departments in Panchkula as part pre-budget consultations with diverse groups, according to an official statement. CM Saini's Chief Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar and Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi were also present in the meeting.

The Budget Session is scheduled to begin on March 7. The budget will be presented next week.

During the meeting, Saini emphasised the crucial role of Administrative Secretaries in the budget formulation process and sought their suggestions.

He indicated that several new welfare initiatives would be introduced in the budget covering all sections of society.

He also held a pre-budget consultation in Panchkula with ministers, MLAs. Saini said all suggestions given by the legislators from the ruling as well as the opposition camp will be carefully considered and incorporated into the state budget to further accelerate Haryana's development.

"Our goal is to present a budget that drives prosperity for everybody in the state," he added.

The pre-budget consultations are aimed at making the budget inclusive and accommodating the needs of all stakeholders, the official statement said.

Saini, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said that in order to fulfil the vision of an inclusive budget, MLAs of the ruling party and the opposition provided their valuable suggestions.

"We are committed to creating a budget that reflects the needs and aspirations of our people," he further added.

Saini thanked all the ministers, MLAs, and officers for their significant contribution in the consultation meeting.

