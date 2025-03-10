New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel has observed that the actual Budget Estimate (BE) for 2025-26 for the Ministry of Home Affairs is lower than the projected amount across several key areas, reflecting a more conservative allocation than initially anticipated.

It noted that the total budget outlay for the Ministry of Home Affairs has been lowered from Rs 1,84,236.94 crore to Rs 1,60,391.06 crore in 2025-26 in the budget estimate, a 12.94 per cent decline.

The 252 report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs also observed that within the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), actual allocations fall short of projections, with reductions observed across the central police organisations like the CRPF, NSG, BSF, ITBP, CISF, Assam Rifles, and SSB.

"This indicates a recalibration of expenditure priorities. Similarly, significant downward revisions have been made to allocations for the Intelligence Bureau (IB), NATGRID, central police organisations (CPOs) and Delhi Police," the report submitted to Rajya Sabha said.

Police infrastructure projects, particularly Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) building projects, have experienced a substantial reduction from Rs 6,403.02 crore to Rs 4,038.70 crore, which may potentially impact construction of new buildings, according to the panel.

The committee noted that such reductions may adversely affect critical schemes under these heads and may slow down modernisation programmes as well as hinder the execution of developmental projects, particularly in border areas.

Hence, the panel recommended that the MHA take up the matter with the Ministry of Finance to seek increased allocations under these heads in alignment with their original projections. This will ensure that the essential developmental schemes are not affected due to insufficient funding.

The committee noted that there has been a decrease of 2.07 per cent in allocations made for the Union Territories (UTs) in the year 2025-26 as compared to the year 2024-25.

Further, there has been no substantial increase in the capital budget for the UTs (without legislatures) during the past three years. In fact, it has been slightly reduced during 2025-26 compared to 2024-25.

The committee is of the view that to meet the development needs of UTs, adequate capital fund is required so that the projects pertaining to the development of physical and social infrastructure like roads, power, water and sanitation, health and education in all UTs do not suffer due to lack of sufficient funds.

Further, to ensure that the sensitive and fragile ecology of some of the UTs are not affected, special measures will have to be taken while implementing the developmental projects.

The MHA has informed the committee that for 2025-26, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been allocated Rs 1,922.59 crore against a projected requirement of Rs 2,098.63 crore, resulting in a shortfall of Rs 176.04 crore.

The committee noted this gap and hoped it will not adversely impact the functioning of the NDRF.

It appreciated the critical role of the NDRF in disaster response and emphasises the need for adequate funding to address increasing demands, particularly for additional personnel.

