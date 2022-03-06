Amaravati, Mar 6 (PTI): The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature that begins here on Monday is likely to be a stormy one with issues like the state capital and the murder of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle Vivekananda Reddy expected to dominate the proceedings.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will deliver the customary address to a joint sitting of the Legislative Council and the Assembly at 11 AM on Monday.

The lone opposition Telugu Desam Party has announced that it would attend the Budget session, sans its leader N Chandrababu Naidu, who in November last vowed to return to the Assembly "only as the Chief Minister."

The TDP's presence is expected to generate heat in both Houses as it is seeking to corner the Chief Minister by raising his uncle Vivekananda Reddy's murder case.

The TDP and the YSR Congress have been engaged in a verbal duel, outside the Legislature, over the issue for some time now and it is expected to spill into the Houses.

On March 8, the Legislature will pay homage to Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died of cardiac arrest while serving as the Industries Minister last month.

The Business Advisory Committee will meet on Monday and decide on the duration of the session with indications that it may be conducted for at least 10-15 days.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath is expected to present the Budget for 2022-23 financial year on March 11.

In 2020 and 2021, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regime promulgated Ordinances, without conducting the Legislature session, for passing the Finance Act, thereby enabling the government to spend money for six months.

Last year, it wrapped up all business, including the Governor's address and passage of Budget, in a single-day session in May and subsequently conducted a seven-day session in November.

Despite a huge setback in the High Court on the state capital issue, the YSR Congress government has been indicating that it would come up with a fresh legislation on the division of the capitals.

Though it did not clearly spell out its stand on the proposal, the government is expected to spring yet another surprise, like it did in November last when it abruptly repealed the controversial laws relating to the three capitals plan.

The government, however, is seeking to use the floor of the House to send across a formal message on its "decentralisation" plan and the three capitals idea.

