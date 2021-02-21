Bhopal, Feb 21 (PTI) The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will commence here from Monday with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

The session will formally begin with state Governor Anandiben Patel's address.

Before that, BJP MLA from Deotalab (Rewa district) Girish Gautam will be elected unopposed as the Assembly Speaker because the opposition Congress has decided not to field its candidate.

Gautam filed his nomination papers on Sunday.

The budget session will continue till March 26.

Meanwhile, protem speaker of MP Assembly Rameshwar Sharma chaired an all-party meeting held on Sunday.

It was decided that social distancing norms and other protocols would be observed during the session in view of the coronavirus situation.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and senior Congress legislators, including Dr Govind Singh and N P Prajapati were present in this meeting, an official of the Assembly secretariat said.

