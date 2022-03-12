New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Rajya Sabha will get additional 19 hours of business time in the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, resuming from Monday.

The House will sit from 11.00 am till 6.00 pm during the scheduled 19 sittings while it sat from 10.00 am till 3.00 pm during the first part of the Budget session.

With this increase in sitting time of one hour per sitting, Rajya Sabha will get 64 hours 30 minutes to transact the legislative business besides taking up the issues of public importance during the second part of the session.

The House will have four days for Private Member's Business and Question Hour will continue to be for one hour while the Zero Hour which was curtailed to half an hour during the first part will now be for a full one hour per each sitting.

The Budget session resumes after a 30-day recess during which the 'Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs)' examined the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is likely to give an account of the working during this recess of the DRSCs of Rajya Sabha in the House on Monday.

The first part of this budget session with 10 sittings concluded on February 11, 2022, with the House reporting productivity of 101.40 per cent.

After the President's Address to Members of both the Houses and presentation of the Union Budget for 2022-23 on the first two days of the first part of this session, Rajya Sabha witnessed eight full consecutive sittings subsequently without disturbances and forced adjournments, doing so after about three years. The previous such performance was during the first 13 sittings of the Monsoon session in 2019.

No legislative business was proposed by the Government during the first part of this session, with both the Houses taking up discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President and the Union Budget.

During the first part of this session, Chairman Naidu urged the Members to enable smooth functioning of the House so that it could better the productivity of 94.00 per cent of the Budget session last year.

The second part of the Budget session will begin on March 14 and conclude on April 8. (ANI)

