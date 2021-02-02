New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the Union Budget 2021 should be seen as an extension of the Centre's Atmanirbhar and the Reserve Bank of India's economic package of Rs 27 lakh crore.

"Budget should be seen as an extension of Centre's Atmanirbhar and RBI's economic package of Rs 27 lakh crores. Companies like Apple under Production Linked Incentive of Rs 1,97,000 crores will be able to manufacture mobiles. This will generate employment," he said.

Earlier in the day while presenting the Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that a scheme of Mega Investments Textile Park will be launched in addition to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, creating world-class infrastructure with plug and play facilities to enable global champions in exports.

"Seven textile parks will be developed in the country. Emphasis will be laid on asset monetisation. More economic corridors will be built across the country to further augment road Infrastructure," she added. (ANI)

