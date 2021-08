A building collapsed in Nand Nagri area of Delhi. (Photos/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): A building collapsed in the Nand Nagri area of the national capital on Saturday.

Three fire tenders have reached the spot.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Maharashtra, Gujarat To Witness Reduced Rainfall During Next 5 Days, IMD Predicts Heavy Rains for Northeastern States.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)