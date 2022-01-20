Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): 'Bulli Bai' app case accused Niraj Bishnoi and 'Sulli Deals' app creator Omkareshwar Thakur were remanded to police custody till January 27 by a Bandra court on Thursday.

They were produced before Bandra Court by the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police today.

Neeraj Bishnoi (20) was arrested last week by the Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO) team from Assam for alleged involvement in the Bulli Bai case.

Neeraj Bishnoi is a resident of the Digambar area of Assam's Jorhat. He is a B.Tech student of the Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal.

Delhi Police had said that during interrogation, Neeraj Bishnoi disclosed that the app was developed in November 2021 and updated in December 2021. He also created one more Twitter account to talk about the app.

Several complaints were received by police stations in the country regarding the listing of Muslim women for "auction" on the 'Bulli Bai' mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored.

It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals' which triggered a similar row last year.

An engineering student from Bengaluru, a young girl from Uttarakhand, and one of her friends have also been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

Earlier on January 9, the IFSO unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested the mastermind of the Sulli Deals app from Indore on Sunday after receiving information about him from Bulli Bai app case mastermind Neeraj Bishnoi during the investigation, said Delhi Police DCP (IFSO), KPS Malhotra

In July 2021, the Sulli Deal app was made on the Github platform to auction Muslim women. The matter came to light when Delhi Police took suo moto cognizance of this matter.

The matter came to light when Delhi Police took suo moto cognizance of this matter. The Delhi Police were investigating the case for the last six months but the first arrest in the case came after Bulli Bai app case mastermind Niraj Bishnoi was apprehended from Assam's Jorhat.

The Delhi police, during the investigation, found out that the Bulli Bai mastermind Niraj Bishnoi and Aumkareshwar Thakur were virtually connected over the internet. "They never met in person. They were connected virtually through chat rooms," KPS Malhotra said. (ANI)

