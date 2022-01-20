Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested another person from Odisha's Jharsuguda in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' case.

The cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch today intercepted Niraj Singh a 28-year-old MBA graduate from the Lamtibahal area under Brajrajnagar Police limits. He was reportedly involved in planning the app with the main accused who was arrested earlier.

With Niraj Singh, the police arrested a total of five people in connection with the case. Earlier police have arrested Sweta Singh, Vishal Jha, Niraj Bishnoi and Mayank Rawal in connection with the case. Meanwhile, arrested Aumkareshwar Thakur was involved in the 'Sulli Deals' app case.

The Jharsuguda SDJM Court has allowed Mumbai police to keep Niraj Singh for six days transit remand, said his lawyer.

Bulli Bai app was put up in Github open platform which auctioned Muslim women by putting up their images. (ANI)

