Vishal Kumar Jha being taken to Bandra court on Tuesday.

Mumbai (Maharashtra), January 10 (ANI): A Bandra court on Monday sent to judicial custody till January 24, Vishal Kumar Jha an accused in the 'Bulli Bai' case.

Jha who tested positive for COVID-19 has been admitted to a quarantine centre run by BMC, his advocate confirmed today.

The court sent Vishal Kumar Jha, to 14-day judicial custody today. However, he was not present in the court.

Meanwhile, the other two accused in the 'Bulli Bai' app case- Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal- were also sent to Mumbai Cyber Police custody till January 14 by the Bandra court today. They were detained from Uttarakhand on January 5.

Two other accused Niraj Bishnoi and Aumkerashwar Thakur are in Delhi police custody. (ANI)

