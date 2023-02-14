Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): During the recently concluded Global Investors Summit held in Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand got 424 investment proposals worth Rs 4,27,873 crore, which is 13 per cent of the total investment proposals received by the state, an official statement issued here said, further adding, "that it will generate 3,33,992 employment opportunities in the region".

According to an official, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Jalaun and Lalitpur in Bundelkhand were among the top 20 favourites of investors in Uttar Pradesh.

Bundelkhad, one of the underdeveloped regions of the state, has been witnessing steady and rapid development in the last five-six years under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. "The Yogi Government has not just succeeded in supplying safe tap water to every house in the region, including in rural areas, but has also done remarkable work in terms of infrastructure," the statement added.

"As a result of the government's efforts, Bundelkhand has today received 424 investment proposals worth Rs 4,27,873 crore, which is 13 per cent of the total investment proposals received by the state, through the recently concluded Global Investors Summit 2023," an official informed.

"The investments are set to give the region a new flight in terms of growth, creating 3,33,992 employment opportunities in the region. These investments will ensure that the youth of Jhansi, Banda, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Mahoba and Chitrakoot districts of Bundelkhand do not have to look outside for employment," it added.

Interestingly, four of Buldelkhand's districts are among the top 20 districts in terms of the volume of investments received. Jhansi of Bundelkhand is in 6th position whereas Chitrakoot is in 11th, Jalaun is in 14th and Lalitpur is in 20th position.

While sharing investment-wise details in the seven districts of Bundelkhand, a total of 216 proposals worth Rs 1,35,865 crore were received for Jhansi, which will create job opportunities for 1,32,453. Similarly, 207 proposals worth Rs 63,059 crore were made for Chitrakoot, 61 proposals worth Rs 49,673 crore for Jalaun, 86 proposals worth Rs 32,960 in Lalitpur, and 110 proposals worth Rs 2,069 crore in Hamirpur, creating employment for 78,471, 16365, 23,695 and 10,770 youths respectively," the statement read.

Furthermore, the government has received proposals of Rs 9,973 crore for Banda and Rs 23,266 crore for Mahoba, which will create employment opportunities for 8,295 and 63,943 youths respectively, it said. (ANI)

