Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) IAS officer Atri Bhattacharya was named as the new director of the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) by the West Bengal government on Friday, as per an official notification.

Bhattacharya, the former Home Secretary of the state, is at present the Additional Chief Secretary of the Consumer Affairs Department.

Principal Secretary of Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department Arnab Roy replaced him, as per the notification.

Vivek Kumar, the Principal Secretary of the Forest Department, was given the additional charge of the Environment Department.

Finance Secretary Manoj Pant was given the additional charge of Officer on Special Duty and Principal Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat in the office of the Principal Resident Commissioner of West Bengal in New Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)