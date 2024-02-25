Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) Nearly 45 passengers travelling in a state transport bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, an official said.

The incident took place at 8.18 am near Vitawa bridge close to Kalwa police station, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: BJP To Launch 'Labharthi' Campaign To Connect With Welfare Scheme Beneficiaries in State Today.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying 40-45 passengers was on way from from Khopat bus depot to Pali in neighbouring Raigad district when its engine suddenly burst into flames, he said.

A police constable promptly alerted the disaster management cell.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Government School Teacher Suspended Over Alleged Disrespect to Goddess Saraswati, Hurting Religious Sentiments in Baran.

Local fireman and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and all the passengers were safely evacuated from the bus. No one was injured, the official said.

The blaze was doused by 8.28 am, he said.

The bus was partly damaged, the official said, adding that a probe was on into the cause of the fire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)