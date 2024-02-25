Lucknow, February 25: The Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign to connect with the beneficiaries, known as ‘labharthi’, of the public welfare schemes of the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government, begins on Sunday. BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh will join the campaign by contacting the beneficiaries in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Members of State Assembly and Legislative Council Offer Prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

All public representatives and workers, including state ministers, party officials, MPs, MLAs, will contact and paste the sticker of "prosperity of beneficiaries, Modi guarantee" at the beneficiaries' house and hand over leaflets of public welfare schemes of the Modi government. During the campaign, the beneficiary will be connected with the party by making a missed call on a designated number. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Applauds Muslim Youth for Singing Hindu Bhajan at Divine Art and Skill Exhibition in Gorakhpur, Video Surfaces.

Party's state general secretary Govind Narain Shukla said that a large section of beneficiaries benefited from the schemes of the central and state governments that were strongly associated with the BJP. The party will knock on the house of every beneficiary and collect the feedback.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2024 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).