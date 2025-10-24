Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday morning expressed grief over the loss of lives of at least 20 people in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh in a massive fire that gutted a bus in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the early hours today.

The passengers were travelling in a private bus carrying 41 people from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when it was completely gutted near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal of Kurnool.

"The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," President Murmu posted on X.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he was deeply pained by the unfortunate bus fire.

"Deeply pained by the horrific bus fire on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route near Kurnool. The thought of over 20 innocent passengers losing their lives in such a horrific way is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the victims' families and those battling injuries. No words can ease their pain, but every possible support must reach them without delay," Kumar posted on X.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also expressed condolences over the loss of lives.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said on the social media platform X.

Expressing shock, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao posted on X, "A private travels bus going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru met with an accident, resulting in the tragic death of more than 20 people, which has caused deep shock. I pray for the peace of the departed souls. I express my heartfelt condolences to their family members."

The Volvo bus of a private travel company was carrying 41 people. According to reports, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. when the bus caught fire from the front portion, which quickly spread throughout the vehicle.

As the flames intensified, 12 passengers managed to escape with minor injuries by breaking open the emergency exit. The injured were shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.

Heavy rainfall was also reported in the area during the incident.

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said his government will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families. "I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones," he posted on X.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic accident in which several passengers were burnt alive when a private travel bus caught fire near Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool.

In a statement, YS Jagan said the incident was extremely distressing and had deeply shaken him. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the horrific accident.

YS Jagan urged the government to extend generous financial assistance and support to the bereaved families. He also appealed to the authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured passengers undergoing treatment in hospitals. (ANI)

