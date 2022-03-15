New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Tuesday said bus services will start after 2 pm on Holi.

All the city bus services will remain suspended till 2 pm on Friday in view the Dulhendi festival, it added.

"In evening shift, bus services on some selected bus routes will be operated as per traffic requirement.

"Since the traffic load will be very less on this day, only 898 buses will be operated in the afternoon service," an official statement said.

