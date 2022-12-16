New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Rajya Sabha would be held at 3 pm at Parliament on Friday.

During this meeting it is decided what time should be allotted for the discussion of government legislative and other business as the Chair, in consultation with the Leader of the House, may direct to be referred to the Committee. During the meeting the opposition parties also put forth their demand to ask for a discussion on vital issues. The decision to allot time for such debates and discussions lies with the Chair.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will continue till December 29. (ANI)

