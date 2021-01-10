Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 10 (ANI): As the Lohri festival approaches, several people making cotton kite-flying threads in Punjab's Amritsar said that their business has been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic and also the availability of Chinese threads in the market.

Every year, Punjab celebrates the festival of Lohri on January 13.

"Our business has been impacted due to COVID and Chinese threads available. The sale of cotton threads should be promoted instead of Chinese thread as they are harmful and dangerous for birds. The factories which provide us raw materials are shut," Sadhana Singh, shop owner of a cotton kite-flying threads told ANI.

Another cotton kite-flying threads shop owner Kishan Chand said, "Our work has been affected due to COVID-19 and availability of Chinese threads in the market. The people who were working with us have left the job and selling vegetables and doing add works. Our sales have been impacted."

Romi Singh, who was purchasing the kite-flying threads said, "I am buying the indigenous thread. The Chinese thread is harmful to our hands and is dangerous for birds. it affects our environment and it should be banned." (ANI)

