Sonitpur (Assam) [India], January 26: A businessman was injured after being shot at by unidentified miscreants in Assam's Sonitpur district, the police said on Thursday.

The firing incident took place in the Dhekiajuli Mitham area on Wednesday night.

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes, Murders Four Elderly Women in Ayodhya, Arrested.

The injured person has been identified as Nirbhas Karmakar. He was rushed to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

According to police, the injured person is the owner of a jewellery shop. Lucknow: Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Sainik School Rusticates Six Students After Violence During Republic Day Rehearsal.

"The victim was on his way to home after closing his shop, when some unidentified miscreants shot at him. We have recovered one live ammunition of 7.65 mm from the site. The miscreants managed to flee from the area. Further investigation is on," a senior officer of Dhekiajuli police station said.

A search to identify and nab the accused, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)