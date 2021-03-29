North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): A businessman was shot in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday by unidentified assailants on a bike.

The incident took place in the Sodepur area, less than 45 metres from the Ghola police station. The victim has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata and is in a critical condition

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the attack and find the culprits who fled the scene. (ANI)

