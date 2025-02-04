Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): By elections will be held in the Milikpur assembly constituency in Ayodhdya district tomorrow, as per Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa.

Speaking to ANI, Rinwa said that the voting would start at 7 a.m. and continue till 5 p.m.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: AAP Eyes 3rd Term, BJP and Congress Look at Resurgence As Stage Set for High-Stakes Assembly Elections.

"There is a by-election in Milkipur Assembly constituency located in Ayodhya district tomorrow. Voting will start at 7 am and will continue till 5 p.m." Rinwa said.

Further, he said that the Election Commission has deployed a general observer, police observer and general observer for the by-elections. He also stated that adequate magistrates and paramilitary forces were deployed at the local levels.

Also Read | ‘JFK’s Forgotten Crisis’ Reveals Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Games' in Foreign Policy, PM Narendra Modi Tells Lok Sabha MPs (Watch Video).

"The Election Commission has also deployed a general observer, a police observer and an expenditure observer. We have also deployed adequate magistrates at the local level... We have adequate paramilitary forces, which have been deployed," he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that the voter would only be allowed to vote if their name was on the electoral list.

"The voter will only be allowed to vote if their name is in the electoral roll in the election list. The voter will have to bring their Epic Card or any of the twelve other document permitted by the Election Commission of India. A voter slip has also been distributed for the convenience of the voters.

Earlier on Tuesday, polling parties collected their polling materials for the by elections.

Presiding Officer Kaushalendra Pratap Singh said, "I have collected everything, and I will leave soon. It is a highly responsible job because the area is very sensitive, and we have to perform our duty efficiently."

Ayodhya District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh Chandra Vijay Singh confirmed that around 20 percent of presiding officers have collected their polling materials.

He said, "Polling parties are departing today. Around 20% of presiding officers have collected their polling materials already. There are 414 booths, and each booth has four employees taking care of the process."

For the by-polls, the SP has fielded MP Awadhesh Prasad's son Ajit Prasad. Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Chandrabhan Paswan from the seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)