Dispur (Assam) [India], February 6 (ANI): The by-election for the Majuli assembly constituency in Assam will be held on March 7.

The announcement was made by the Election Commission of India on Saturday. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10, informed the commission.

The Majuli assembly seat fell vacant last year after the former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was elected to Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

