Daman, Nov 1 (PTI) Counting of votes in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, where byelection was held on October 30, will begin at 8:30 AM on Tuesday.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

A voter turnout of 75 per cent was recorded in this constituency, reserved for ST, which is a part of the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The number of registered voters in this constituency is 2.58 lakh, Election Commission officials said on Monday.

This byelection was necessitated due to the death of sitting MP (Independent) Mohan Delkar, who was found hanging at a hotel in Mumbai on February 23.

Delkar, who had been a member of both the Congress and the BJP at different times of his political career, was elected seven times to the Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In 2019, he had won the seat as an independent by defeating then sitting MP Nathubhai Patel of BJP by a thin margin of 9,001 votes.

This time, a triangular contest played out among the candidates of Shiv Sena, BJP, and Congress.

Delkar's widow Kalaben Delkar contested from Shiv Sena against Mahesh Gavit of BJP and Mahesh Dhodi of Congress.

The BJP had sent many Union ministers, including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who is also the election in charge for the party, Smriti Irani, Bharati Pawar and Parshottam Rupala, to campaign for Gavit.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had also participated in electioneering.

On the other hand, no prominent leader from Congress visited the UT for campaigning.

Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray and party MP Sanjay Raut had sought votes for Kalaben Delkar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)