Mumbai, July 16 (PTI) The prime accused in a chartered accountant suicide case spent the extorted Rs 3 crore on online betting, call girls, and living a luxurious lifestyle, which involved staying in posh hotels, a Mumbai Police official said on Wednesday.

CA Raj Leela More, a resident of Vakola area, allegedly killed himself by drinking poison on July 12, blaming Rahul Parwani and his girlfriend Saba Qureshi for blackmailing him with his intimate videos and extorting money over the last 18 months.

During interrogation, Parwani has claimed he had spent Rs 3 crore extorted from More on online betting, call girls, and living a luxurious life, a police official said.

Police have so far not recovered any intimate video that the accused had cited to blackmail.

"Police will send their mobile phones to the forensic science laboratory to retrieve deleted data," he added.

The investigation revealed that More and Parwani met on social media and shared physical relationship.

"The duo knew More was employed with a reputed firm and invested crores in the share market. They took away his car. Harassed by persistent demands from the duo, More used his company's account to transfer money," the official added.

The last push came when Parwani and Qureshi barged into More's home and assaulted his mother, police said.

Based on the three-page suicide note and statements from his kin, police registered a case of abetment of suicide against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

