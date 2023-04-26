New Delhi, April 26: A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her cab driver while driving her from school, police said on Wednesday. The accused driver, Jaitpur resident Mohd Azhar (30), has been arrested, they said.

In her police complaint, the victim's mother said she had engaged the cab driver to take her daughter to her school in the Defence Colony area. On Wednesday, her daughter informed her that Azhar had been inappropriately touching her private parts while driving her from school for the past year. Delhi Shocker: Six-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by School Cab Driver for One Year; Accused Arrested.

"Based on the complaint, we registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act at Shaheen Bagh police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said "The accused driver Mohd Azhar also been arrested in this connection," he added.

