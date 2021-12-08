New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old cab driver was arrested along with his friend for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a tea shop owner in west Delhi's Mundka area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as the driver, Akash, and his friend, Abhishek (20), both residents of Mangolpuri, they said.

Abhishek wanted to own a smartphone following which they made a plan to snatch one, police said, adding that the accused used a Wagon R to commit the crime.

Police also arrested one Gaurav (19) and recovered the snatched phone from his possession, they said.

On November 30, a PCR call was received at Mundka Police Station that the mobile phone of the caller had been snatched, police said.

Complainant Sudama Singh (60) said that he runs a tea stall near Indian Oil petrol pump at Main Rohtak Road. On November 30 around 6.50 pm, he was sitting at his stall when a car came from Mundka side, a senior police officer said.

One man got down from the vehicle, snatched Singh's mobile phone from his hand and sat back in the vehicle. The driver of the car took a U-turn and fled towards Mundka village, the officer said.

During investigation, police checked around 250 CCTV cameras. The offending vehicle was identified as a Wagon R cab. The vehicle was registered in the name of one Rajender, a resident of Mangolpuri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

The vehicle was traced to the owner's address and he informed the police that his son Akash drives the car for an online cab company, he said.

The vehicle was matched using CCTV footage and Akash was arrested and then his associate, Abhishek, was also arrested, Singh said.

During interrogation, Akash disclosed that on the day of the incident, his friend Abhishek said that he wanted a smartphone to use social media, the DCP said.

Then, they made a plan to snatch a cell phone. After the snatching, they came to know that the police was following them, so they handed it over to their friend Gaurav, also a resident of Mangolpuri, police said.

Later, Gaurav was also nabbed, police added.

