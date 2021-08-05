Thane, Aug 5 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested a man who allegedly strangled a 43-year-old cab driver and abandoned the vehicle, an official said on Thursday.

The crime branch of the Thane city police on Wednesday nabbed the main accused Santosh Guru Reddy (26) from Gayatri Nagar in Bhiwandi, while the victim's wife and two others had already been arrested earlier, and two more accused are absconding, senior inspector Ashok Honmane said.

The victim Prabhakar Pandu Ganji was found strangled to death in his car at Mankoli Naka on August 1, following which a case of murder was registered against unidentified persons at Narpoli police station, the official said.

Investigations have revealed that the victim's wife, her friend and paramour Nitesh Gowardhan Wala hatched a plan to kill the victim and had offered Reddy Rs 4 lakh to carry out the murder, the official said.

Reddy booked a trip to Airoli in the victim's cab on July 31, and enroute he strangled him using a rope and abandoned the car on the road with the body in driver's seat, he said, adding that the police are on the lookout for two more accused in the case who helped in the killing.

