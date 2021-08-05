Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 6,000 in India. The handset had debuted in India starting at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB was launched at Rs 25,999. Now both variants are listed for sale on Flipkart at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. Buyers will get up to Rs 2,500 cashback via the Samsung India website. Customers purchasing from Flipkart will get 10 percent off on Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs 15,000 off via exchange deals. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery & Quad Rear Cameras Launched, Priced in India From Rs 23,999.

Samsung Galaxy F62 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED plus Infinity-O display. The device comes powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro snapper and a 5MP depth shooter. At the front, there is a 32MP lens for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy F62 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and reverse charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes in three attractive colours - Blue, Green and Laser Grey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2021 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).