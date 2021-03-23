New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Cabinet on Tuesday was apprised of a Memorandum of Cooperation signed between India and Japan, aimed at achieving water security, improved irrigation facility and sustainability in water resources development.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India and Water and Disaster Management Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan in the field of Water Resources," a statement said.

This MoC was signed for development of a long-term cooperation in the field of water and delta management, and water technology in order to increase the exchange of information, knowledge, technology and scientific allied experience, as well as implementation of joint projects between the two countries, it said.

"This MoC will help in achieving water security, improved irrigation facility and sustainability in water resources development," the statement added.

