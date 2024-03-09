New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): A Memorandum of Association (MoA) was signed in New Delhi between CAPFIMS and AIIMS to run the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) as a campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), an official statement said.

According to the official release from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the memorandum was signed on Friday. The funds for the procurement of medical equipment and furniture and the recurring costs of operations and maintenance of the campus shall be provided to AIIMS by MHA.

Further, a portion of the hospital beds on the campus shall be earmarked for providing healthcare services to all CAPF beneficiaries. The Cabinet has approved budgetary support of Rs 2207.50 crore in the 15th Finance Commission Cycle to run CAPFIMS as a campus of AIIMS, New Delhi, it added.

The Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences is a state-of-the-art medical institute with a 970-bed referral and research hospital, 500-bed general hospital, a 300-bed super-specialty hospital, and 170 ICU/critical care beds.

It has been established at a cost of around Rs 2,091 crore. It also has a medical college (100 seats), a college of nursing (60 seats), and a school of paramedics (300 seats) in Maidangarhi, South Delhi, which shall also provide postgraduate and PG diploma courses (60 seats) and postdoctoral courses (DM & McH-10 seats).

This "AIIMS-CAPFIMS Campus" is committed to offering super-specialty and tertiary health care facilities, including medical treatment, nursing care, and paramedical training, and catering to the special needs of CAPF beneficiaries as an integrated solution to all the tertiary health services, including the Trauma Centre, Artificial Limb Centre, Mental Health Counselling Centre, and Physical Rehabilitation Centre.

The release said that the collaboration will also enhance the health care infrastructure in the country and will provide an opportunity for medical graduates and specialists to serve in the medical cadre of CAPFs. Further, this will also create a huge potential for employment as 4354 posts will be created for the operationalization of the 'AIIMS-CAPFIMS Campus'. (ANI)

