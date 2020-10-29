New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for signing a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) between India and Japan on bilateral cooperation in the field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

The MoC will help in cooperation between two countries in various fields like 5G network, telecom security, submarine cable, certification of communication equipment, utilisation of latest wireless technologies and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), ICT capacity building, public protection and disaster relief, Artificial Intelligence (AI) / blockchain, spectrum chain, spectrum management, cooperation on multilateral platforms, an official release said.

The pact will contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding in the field of communications and will serve as a strategic initiative for India as Japan is an important partner with "special strategic and global partnership" status.

The MOC will enhance opportunities for India to get into global standardisation process. While cooperation in ICTs technologies will help in strengthening ICTs infrastructure in the country, cooperation in the development of future submarine cable networks and technologies will help in boosting connectivity of mainland India to remote areas, the release said. (ANI)

