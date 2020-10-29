Gopalpur Vidhan Sabha seat is located in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. The Gopalpur seat falls under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency of the state. It has been a JDU dominated seat since 2005. Voting for the Gopalpur election will take place in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Voting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results will be declared on November 10. In Phase 2, polling will take place on 94 seats on November 3. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

Here is the Detailed Bihar Polls Phase 2 Schedule

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

In the 2015 Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, three-time JDU MLA Narendra Kumar Niraj won from Gopalpur, defeating Anil Kumar Yadav of the BJP. The candidates fighting the 2020 Bihar polls from the Gopalpur constituency include Narendra Kumar Niraj of the JDU, Shailesh Kumar of the RJD and Suresh Bhagat of the LJP among others.

The battle for Bihar is witnessing a three-way fight with the NDA (BJP+JDU), Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and the LJP in the fray. It is also the first major election in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak.

